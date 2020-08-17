Is there a perfect time to wash your hair? Find out

Remember that every hair type is different and you need to find a hair routine that suits you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Experts insist that you wash your hair at least twice every week, especially if your hair is exposed to sunlight and dust on the regular. And in the last few months, as a lot many people stayed at home because of the pandemic, they turned to kitchen products and natural ingredients to keep their hair smooth, shiny and strong.

But the one question that bothers people the most is: is there a perfect time to wash hair? Does it have to be constant? Is it wise to wash the hair in the morning so that it dries faster, or is night-time washing ideal?

To begin with, people who wash their hair at night argue that it gives them more time to dry their naturally, as opposed to in mornings, when they are in a hurry to get ready and head out. As such, many people turn to heating devices and tools to dry their hair and get going. It is no secret that prolonged use of these tools can damage the natural texture of the hair. Which is why night-time washers insist washing their locks at night is a prudent thing to do.

On the other hand, washing your hair at night can be disadvantageous, too. For starters, your hair stays damp for a long time, and going to sleep while your hair is still wet can harm both your health and the quality of your hair. It is important that you dry your hair, comb it, tie it properly and then go to bed.

Additionally, washing the hair at night may not be suitable for every hair type, for the simple reason that if your hair or scalp is already oily and greasy, it will get oilier overnight, because of the skin’s natural ability to secrete oil at night. This, in turn, can reduce the hair’s elasticity and cause dandruff.

If you want to get up and wash your hair in the morning, make sure you give it enough time to dry naturally. It is natural for you to be confused about when to wash your hair. Remember that every hair type is different and you need to find a hair routine that suits you. If you wash your hair thrice a week, you can alternate between morning and night, to understand what works best for you and your locks.

