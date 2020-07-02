Is it time to chemically exfoliate our skin?

Exfoliation is a highly underrated skincare step. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Exfoliation is a highly underrated skincare step. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Exfoliation needs no introduction. It is one of the most important steps in one’s skincare routine. But just because you aren’t really stepping out doesn’t mean you can skip this step, as your skin still accumulates dirt. But we also understand the struggle for those with sensitive skin as physical exfoliation can cause micro-tears and not suit your skin type.

This is when chemical exfoliation enters the picture. Not only does it help you get rid of impurities from the skin, it also evens out the bumpy texture and deals with hyper-pigmentation. Additionally, it also allows for other skincare and beauty products to work more efficiently on your skin. Take a look at the benefits of chemical exfoliation and make it a part of your routine.

What is chemical exfoliation?

As per Healthline, “chemical exfoliants are acids that get rid of dead skin cells. They come in various concentration.” It carefully removes the thin layer of dead skin cells for a brighter appearance and also stimulates the production of collagen, revealing fresher skin after every use.

What are the types of chemical exfoliation?

There are mainly two kinds of chemical exfoliants: AHA and BHA, which respectively stand for alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids.

Under AHA, comes lactic acid which is derived from milk, and glycolic acids from sugarcane. While BHA comprises salicylic acid which has a strong oil-soluble feature and works great for cystic acne or back acne, it also also has anti-inflammatory qualities just like aspirin.

If you have sensitive skin along with dryness, go for AHA since the lactic acid moisturiser will not be harsh on your skin. However, if you have combination or oily skin, BHA or salicylic acid will be your go-to. However, BHA can also considerably dry your skin. But, if you have blemishes and blackheads, this will work wonders for you.

However, no skin is the same and we suggest you consult your dermatologist before adding this step and these ingredients to your skincare routine otherwise there’s a high chance of your skin purging.

What are the benefits of chemical exfoliation?

The foremost benefit is that it unclogs your pores allowing for better absorption of your skincare products. It also prevents acne by removing dead skin cells cleaning the pores. In fact, it shrinks your pores, thus resulting in fewer blackheads and whiteheads over a period of time.

It also evens out your skin tone and stimulates collagen production. The lactic acid helps make the skin smooth and nourishes it from within, while salicylic acid is amazing for acne-prone skin because it is oil-soluble.

