Is it time for you to change your hair brush? Here are some signs

You must also keep in mind that the hair stuck in the bristles can damage the hair on the scalp, by pulling out more clumps and causing hair thinning. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must also keep in mind that the hair stuck in the bristles can damage the hair on the scalp, by pulling out more clumps and causing hair thinning. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Just like everything else, your hair brush also becomes redundant with time. And no, we are not just talking about the dust and goop that may settle between the bristles, but the very nature of the brush itself. Your dentist asks you to change your toothbrush every few months to protect your dental health and hygiene, so why not apply the same logic for hair care?

Most people keep cleaning their hair brush from time to time to breathe new life into it, and use it for some more time. But what they do not know is that while the brush itself may start looking like a new one, the bristles wear out and become harsh and ineffective with time, causing different kinds of scalp issues. When do you know that it is finally time to break up with your brush?

ALSO READ | Here’s how wooden combs can improve the texture and quality of your hair

Look for both dirt and hair particles stuck between the bristles. Remember that the purpose of the brush is to maintain your mane, and keep it clean. When you use one that has become old and dirty, you do a great disservice to your hair. Not only does it lead to more hair breakage, but the dirt and goop can get attached to the locks, causing your scalp to get itchy and dandruff-prone.

Experts say that you must also keep in mind that the hair stuck in the bristles can damage the hair on the scalp, by pulling out more clumps and causing hair thinning. With time, a dirty hair brush can become a breeding ground for dust, mites, bacteria, and even yeast! And who would want that on the scalp? A thorough cleaning, therefore, is a must.

ALSO READ | Here’s how you can tap into the many hair care benefits of amla

For the cleaning of the hair brush, you must use simple baking soda, water, a mild shampoo, and a toothbrush to gently dislodge foreign particles from the bristles. Make sure there is enough lather before you rinse it. And as far as changing the hair brush is concerned, it depends on a few factors, including how much you use brush and how often you clean it. Ideally, you should change the brush every six months or once every year. Watch out for the loosening of bristles — normally, they would start to separate and also hurt your scalp when you brush through.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd