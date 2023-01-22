scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Is glycolic acid safe to use by all skin types?

"Glycolic Acid is one ingredient most people are afraid to use because it is the strongest AHA," wrote Dr V Anand, a dermatologist

Exfoliation can leave your skin looking brighter and improve the effectiveness of topical skin care products by enhancing absorption. (Photo: Freepik)

Exfoliating the skin is an important step in the skincare routine. Exfoliation— physical or chemical– helps remove dead cells from the surface of the skin and improves its texture.

As per the American Academy of Dermatology, exfoliation can leave your skin looking brighter and improve the effectiveness of topical skin care products by enhancing absorption.

These days, besides physical exfoliators, people often choose chemical exfoliators which commonly include hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs). Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) include glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, citric acid, and tartaric acid. Amongst all AHAs, glycolic is considered to be the strongest.

“Glycolic Acid is one ingredient most people are afraid to use because it is the strongest AHA,” wrote Dr V Anand, a dermatologist as she discussed the acid in her latest Instagram post.

It can be used by all skin types, but works best for normal to dry skin. “Also, sensitive skin might get irritated by using this, so always start gradually,” she suggested.

What is glycolic acid?

Glycolic acid is an exfoliator with the strongest AHA. All skin types can use it but sensitive skin might get irritated by using this acid. As per Dr Chytra, it is less effective on oily skin as it is a water-soluble acid. It helps the skin to remove dead skin cells and refine skin texture.

She listed the following benefits of glycolic acid:
*It softens fine lines and wrinkles.
*This acid helps in cellular turnover.
*It exfoliates dead skin cells.
*It helps in unclogging pores.
*It helps in fading pigmentation.
*Glycolic acid also helps with acne.
*It stimulates collagen production.
*It helps in better absorption of other ingredients.

In addition to this, Dr Chytra shared some tips to get the most out of the acid.

*When you use glycolic acid, do not forget to apply moisturiser afterward as your skin might get drier.

*Always apply SPF after using this acid as skin is sensitive to sun rays, even more, when you use exfoliators.

*You will start seeing results only when you use it for some time as it gradually sends signals to the bottom of the epidermis to produce new and healthy skin cells.

*Apply it in your night-time skincare routine for the best results.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
