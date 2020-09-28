Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter desperately: Sutapa Sikdar

Sutapa Sikdar revealed that she and her late husband Irrfan Khan wanted to have a girl child. (Source: sutapa.sikdar/Facebook)

Late actor Irrfan Khan wanted to have a daughter, revealed wife Sutapa Sikdar, on the occasion of Daughter’s Day, celebrated on September 27, 2020.

“Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead ‘congratulations!! healthy child!’,” Sikdar wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother of two sons expressed how she was disappointed about not having a girl child. “I was disappointed yes I was. That day for us and today I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan’s parenting of a girl. Because just giving freedom is not enough to a girl child,” she further wrote.

Sharing a video of Bengali singer Sahana Bajpaie performing with underprivileged girls, Sikdar added, “Whatever is happening around makes me say freedom is not about only being vocal it’s not about trodding on other’s freedom only . Let’s get up beyond being voyeuristic beyond the so called emancipation and do something more concrete meaning full for India.”

The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.

