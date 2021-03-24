Babil finds notebook he gifted father Irrfan Khan; see what the late actor wrote in it

The notebook was a gift from Babil to his Baba when he was around 12-year-old. (Photo: babil Khan/Instagram)

Babil, late actor Irrfan Khan’s elder son, took to social media to share an emotional moment with netizens. He posted a video of a notebook that belonged to his late father, giving us glimpses of what the actor had penned down.

The notebook was a gift from Babil to his Baba (Irrfan did not like being addressed as ‘dad’, his son said) when he was around 12-year-old. “I just found this book in Baba’s cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad’ but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen),” the Maqbool actor’s son shared on Instagram.

Turns out, Irrfan was writing notes on acting for his son. “I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli’,” Babil further wrote.

He also went on to share details of what the late actor had written:

“1. The intent – general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation.

2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc.

3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise – the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information.

4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact.”

Read the post:

“I’m here feeling like I’m decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can’t even ask him,” Babil expressed.