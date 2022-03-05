Man balances 18 eggs on back of his hand to equal Guinness record

Inspired by a clip of a man balancing rocks on top of each other on his hands, an Iranian man, Ibrahim Sadeq, attempted the Guinness World Record to balance eggs on the back of his hand.

Interestingly, he went on to balance 18 eggs in Iraq’s Nasiriyah.

Also Read | Massive Ugandan street snack weighing over 200 kg creates Guinness World Record

He successfully equalled the previous record of United Kingdom’s Jack Harris, who also balanced 18 eggs in May 2020.

“You need to have a high level of focus when attempting such a record which is difficult to achieve,” Sadeq told the records site while revealing that he practised four times a week in preparation for his attempt.

You need to have a high level of focus when attempting such a record which is difficult to achieve,” Sadeq told the records site (Source: You need to have a high level of focus when attempting such a record which is difficult to achieve,” Sadeq told the records site (Source: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com

The records’ guidelines state that the eggs must remain balanced without any other support for a minimum of five seconds.

“I can’t easily describe the secret behind the art of balancing, but what I can say is that it needs a lot of patience, focus and a sense of calmness. You also need to be able to handle your breathing [as it] might affect the success of your attempt,” he told Guinness.

Also Read | Woman breaks own Guinness World Record for longest eyelash

Not long ago, a Yemeni man Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel managed to create the largest stack of eggs record in Turkey with four eggs placed on top of each other.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!