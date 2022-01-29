scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Iranian man balances 85 spoons on his body to break Guinness Record

The previous record for most spoons balanced on the body was held by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos from Spain

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 29, 2022 1:20:17 pm
iranian record holderAbolfazl Saber Mokhtari from Iran created a Guinness Book of World Record beating the previous best (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Can you hold anything on your body without using your hands? 50-year-old Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari from Iran certainly can. The Iranian broke the previous best Guinness Book of World Record of balancing 64 spoons to balance 85 spoons on his body in Iran’s Karaj.

The previous record for most spoons balanced on the body was held by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos from Spain.

“I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid,” said Mokhtari, “but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now,” he told guinnessworldrecords.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This was his third attempt at the record considering weather limited his chances in his first two.

“Due to the humidity and hot weather, a few spoons slipped from my body as I reached the 80th mark. I tried my best to keep my focus but the temperature of my body and sweat kept bringing me back to the starting point,” he told the records site.

How does he manage to ace it?

According to the record holder, he can “transfer energy I have in me to them (the objects) as long as I can touch and feel them”. “I push myself then to focus as much as possible on the objects on my body, and that’s how I do it. I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them,” he explained.

guinness Mokhtari can balance “anything” on his body (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Feeling “happy” on his record title, he shared with the records site, “I want the whole world to see my talent, I want to travel to other countries and showcase my gift. With this achievement and by breaking a Guinness World Records title, I am closer than ever to that goal. I feel so happy and proud right now, and I encourage everyone to keep chasing their dreams and never give up no matter what life throws their way.”

Interestingly, Mokhtari isn’t the only record holder who can perform extraordinary balancing skills on his skin.

Shunichi Kanno from Japan has been able to place cans on his head and body and holds two records — Most drinks cans placed on the head using air suction (9), and Most drinks cans placed on the body using air suction (20).

