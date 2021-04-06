‘Ira’ or ‘Ee-ra’: How have you been pronouncing Aamir Khan’s daughter’s name?

Ira Khan says her name is actually pronounced "Eye-ra". Did you know about it? (Photo: Instagram/@khan.ira)

What is in a name, you ask? Well, since it is an extension of your personality, it is imperative that people get your name right, isn’t it? Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan definitely wants people to pronounce her name correctly. Which is why she recently posted a video on Instagram, letting her followers know that the right way to call her would be ‘Eye-ra’, and not ‘Ee-ra’.

In the caption that went with the video, Ira wrote: “Ira. Eye-ra. Nothing else.”

“I went live today and now all my friends are teasing me about everybody calling me ‘Ee-ra’. So, I have decided, we will have a swear-jar. My name is Ira, like, eye-ra, and anybody who calls me Ee-ra from this point onwards, has to put 5,000 rupees into this swear jar, and at the end of every month or year, I will donate it. But, everyone who calls me ‘Ee-ra’, including the news and the press, and all of you people, it’s Ira, okay? Ira,” she said in the video.

Ira is not the first celebrity who has tried to reclaim her name. Recently, actor Thandiwe Newton, too, expressed her irritation, at having her name misspelt on the credit of her first film, Flirting, where the ‘w’ in her first name was dropped. She subsequently came to be known and addressed in the industry as “Thandie”.

Speaking with Diana Evans in the May issue of British Vogue, the actor explained that all of her future films will now have her full name credited. “That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” she has been quoted as telling the publication, as mentioned in an Independent report.

The name ‘Thandiwe’ means beloved in Shona.

Additionally, Irish-American actor Saoirse Ronan’s name has also been misspelt and mispronounced many times. So much so, that there have been numerous articles written on how to pronounce her name correctly! In fact, she has even had to talk about it in interviews herself, saying that her name is unique, and it means ‘freedom’.

Take a look:

