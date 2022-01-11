Ira Khan says she has ‘put on 20 kgs’: ‘It’s been really messing with my head’

While we all go through many unique challenges from time to time, it takes strength to open up about them on social media, in the hope that if someone else is also struggling in life, it may make them feel less alone.

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has always actively talked about her life and its imperfections, and she recently shared a long and honest post about where she stands in life vis-a-vis body image and weight. Take a look.

Ira wrote in the caption — that ran alongside pictures of herself and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare — that she “recently fasted for 15 days to help kickstart [her] attempt to lose weight”. She also said she has not “been doing so well” with the “self motivation and self image department”.

“I’ve been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I’ve been very inactive. I’ve put on 20 kgs. And it’s been really messing with my head,” she wrote.

The post contained several photos from different phases of her life, showing her weight gain and relationship with food. In one of the pictures, she even posed with a slice of cake, which had the text “Can’t eat it, but doesn’t mean I can’t pose with it” written on it.

“Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn’t lose a significant amount of weight in numbers — not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I’m doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring,” she continued.

Ira also shared that she “learnt some cool things”. “Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I’m really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I’ll be sharing them.”

She concluded the post by saying: “I’m pretty determined. Let’s see how it goes.”

