IPL 2019: Pet parents can now watch the match with their furry babies at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has set up 'RCB DogOut', a pet-lounge with specially designed seats for pets and their humans.

DogOut is a pet-lounge at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with seats designed for humans and their furry friends. (PTI Photo)

The twelfth season of the Indian Premier League is currently underway and cricket fever is at its peak. And what better way to enjoy the matches than experiencing it live from the stands. But those of you who have to give up the opportunity of watching a live match because you cannot find a place to keep your pet are in for a treat. Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium has set up ‘RCB DogOut’, an exclusive pet-lounge with specially designed seats for pets and their humans.

In a tweet, the RCB team said, “Why leave your furry friends behind on match day? For the first time in IPL, pet parents can watch the match with their pets. RCB DogOut is an exclusive pet-lounge at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with specially designed seats for pets and their hoomans”, read the tweet.

Royal Challengers play Mumbai Indians at the stadium Thursday evening.

However, if you can’t manage to get a ticket for the matches, head out to one of these restaurants and bars that have exciting offers going on during IPL matches. Nothing can beat the excitement of watching a nail-biting cricket match with a room full of people cheering their favourite team.

