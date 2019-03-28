IPL 2019: Pet parents can now watch the match with their furry babies at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The twelfth season of the Indian Premier League is currently underway and cricket fever is at its peak. And what better way to enjoy the matches than experiencing it live from the stands. But those of you who have to give up the opportunity of watching a live match because you cannot find a place to keep your pet are in for a treat. Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium has set up ‘RCB DogOut’, an exclusive pet-lounge with specially designed seats for pets and their humans.

Advertising

In a tweet, the RCB team said, “Why leave your furry friends behind on match day? For the first time in IPL, pet parents can watch the match with their pets. RCB DogOut is an exclusive pet-lounge at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with specially designed seats for pets and their hoomans”, read the tweet.

Why leave your furry friends behind on match day? For the first time in IPL, pet parents can watch the match with their pets. RCB DogOut is an exclusive pet-lounge at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with specially designed seats for pets and their hoomans#RCBLovesFurry #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/rVEVVMv1wp — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2019

Royal Challengers play Mumbai Indians at the stadium Thursday evening.

However, if you can’t manage to get a ticket for the matches, head out to one of these restaurants and bars that have exciting offers going on during IPL matches. Nothing can beat the excitement of watching a nail-biting cricket match with a room full of people cheering their favourite team.