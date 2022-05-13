scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

This is what the internet thinks about Kendall Jenner’s botched attempt at cutting a cucumber

"Kendall cutting a cucumber has derailed my entire week," someone tweeted

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 5:30:25 pm
Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner news, Kendall Jenner cucumber chopping, Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, indian express newsNetizens are having a laugh over the supermodel's lack of culinary skills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, which rules American reality TV, is always in the news for the most interesting reasons ever — be it their relationships, personal moments, or their fashion and red carpet appearances.

Kendall Jenner, who otherwise enjoys maintaining a low profile when it comes to their reality show — their latest one is called ‘The Kardashians‘ — has been buzzing on social media lately, for a particular video of hers (a clip from the show), which has her struggling with her culinary skills.

ALSO READ |Did Kim Kardashian really ‘starve’ herself to fit into the Met Gala 2022 dress? This is what her trainer said

What culinary skills, you ask? Chopping a cucumber. While it may seem like the easiest kitchen chore out there, the supermodel appeared confused while attempting to slice the summer fruit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old was seen spending some time with her mother Kris Jenner, before heading to the kitchen to look for something to eat. Her mother asked her, “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” to which she replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumbers. It’s pretty easy.”

Best of Express Premium

Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall jenner (@kendallawss)

Except it was not easy for her, as she was seen evidently confused about how to even hold the knife. She first tried to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, then deciding to hold onto its tail with one hand, and then proceeding to awkwardly chop it with the other hand in a criss-cross motion.

Her mother called the chef to do the job for her, but the model responded saying while she is afraid of the knife, she would cut the cucumber herself. This exchange had the internet laughing.

Check out these hilarious tweets:

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor on how to balance style and comfort

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement