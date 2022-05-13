This is what the internet thinks about Kendall Jenner’s botched attempt at cutting a cucumber

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, which rules American reality TV, is always in the news for the most interesting reasons ever — be it their relationships, personal moments, or their fashion and red carpet appearances.

Kendall Jenner, who otherwise enjoys maintaining a low profile when it comes to their reality show — their latest one is called ‘The Kardashians‘ — has been buzzing on social media lately, for a particular video of hers (a clip from the show), which has her struggling with her culinary skills.

What culinary skills, you ask? Chopping a cucumber. While it may seem like the easiest kitchen chore out there, the supermodel appeared confused while attempting to slice the summer fruit.

During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old was seen spending some time with her mother Kris Jenner, before heading to the kitchen to look for something to eat. Her mother asked her, “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” to which she replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumbers. It’s pretty easy.”

Except it was not easy for her, as she was seen evidently confused about how to even hold the knife. She first tried to slice the cucumber without holding onto it, then deciding to hold onto its tail with one hand, and then proceeding to awkwardly chop it with the other hand in a criss-cross motion.

Her mother called the chef to do the job for her, but the model responded saying while she is afraid of the knife, she would cut the cucumber herself. This exchange had the internet laughing.

Check out these hilarious tweets:

Will never be able to unsee Kendall Jenner’s insane attempt to cut a cucumber — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) May 12, 2022

anytime you feel like you’re bad at doing something, watch kendall jenner chop a cucumber😭 — jamie (@gorgeyhunmix) May 12, 2022

Kendall cutting a cucumber has derailed my entire week — Andrea (@andreamrra) May 12, 2022

Some times I don’t think I’m good at anything, and then I remember I can at least cut a cucumber. #KendallJenner — ‎ً (@ttttaebae) May 12, 2022

Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber. — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 12, 2022

