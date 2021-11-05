scorecardresearch
Internet is divided over Chris Pratt’s ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’ comment

Pratt was previously married to actor-comedian Anna Faris, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son named Jack, who was born prematurely

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 3:50:06 pm
The actor recently posted a picture of himself and his wife ahead of her birthday.

While it seemed like an innocuous post, Chris Pratt’s expression of love for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram has landed him in a bit of a soup.

The actor recently posted a picture of himself and Schwarzenegger — with whom he shares a 14-month-old daughter Lyla — ahead of her birthday, writing in the caption that if he doesn’t “get her anything”, she can “look back on this post”. The photograph is that of them smiling and looking very much in love.

ALSO READ |Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he has reduced meat intake, calls for climate change action

The caption read, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The actor continued, saying that they “met in church”. “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything.”



“In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me… It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

While the post received a lot of love, there was a section of people in the comments section that didn’t take it positively, especially the “healthy daughter” bit of it. Pratt was previously married to actor-comedian Anna Faris, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son named Jack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

It is known that Faris’ pregnancy was a difficult one, and she has even talked about it. Jack was born nine weeks premature and had to spend many weeks in the NICU before he was able to go home. In fact, in her memoir ‘Unqualified‘ Faris opened up even more about Jack’s health and his birth, saying: “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris)

While the child continues to be in good health today, he has had to undergo a few surgeries, and is currently living with visual impairments along with a non-life threatening heart problem.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris)

As such, fans could not understand the motive behind the post, calling out the Guardians of the Galaxy star for his conspicuous comparison. “Why mention she gave you a healthy daughter? Are you bitter that your son was premature and has health issues?? That’s such a passive aggressive statement,” one person wrote.

“As a special needs parent, you triggered me when you said she gave you a ‘healthy’ daughter. Like implying your last wife didn’t? Your kiddo has special needs and he’s special and healthy too! You should praise her for everything she’s been through. And him too. Just sayin’, that wasn’t Christian-like, dude,” another commented.

Someone else asked why there was no mention of Schwarzenegger being a “great stepmother” to Jack.

Check out some of these other reactions:

What do you think of this?

