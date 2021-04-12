Internet cannot get over this vintage photograph of Prince Philip looking like Prince Harry

Looks like the gene-game is strong in the royal family -- what do you think? (Photo: Instagram/@parismatch_magazine)

Wishes continue to pour in for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh from around the world. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was the longest-serving consort in British history. Their marriage lasted 73 years, until his death on April 9, 2021.

Chris Jackson, a royal family photographer, posted this image on his Instagram account, honouring the prince. “I was reminded today of this incredible vintage @parismatch_magazine from 1957 I acquired a few years ago. I was blown away the minute I spotted it,” he wrote in the caption, which featured an image of the duke in uniform, sporting a stubble and smiling.

“It always reminds me of the unique, historic reference points that Royal photography provides. The front cover features a fantastically suave Prince Philip on tour with The Queen, check out my stories to see inside,” Jackson wrote, and also shared images from inside the magazine.

Photo: Instagram/@chrisjacksongetty Photo: Instagram/@chrisjacksongetty

Photo: Instagram/@chrisjacksongetty Photo: Instagram/@chrisjacksongetty

The comment section, however, was filled with people writing on just how much this Prince Philip photograph reminded them of Prince Harry, the duke’s grandson, who left the royal firm to move to the US with his family last year.

“He looks like Prince Harry!” one person wrote.

“Harry looks so much like Phillip 😁” another person commented.

“I’ve always thought Harry resembles this grandfather, and this photo is proof why,” another comment read.

“Totally did a double take thinking it was Harry,” yet another person stated.

In fact, Paris Match magazine also posted the same thing on their account, placing the picture of Philip next to that of Harry’s and writing: “Like grandfather, like grandson.”

According to reports, Harry has already arrived in the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral, which will take place on April 17. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, however, could not travel for she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a girl.

On Sunday, in a statement shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account, Princess Anne (70), the only daughter of Philip and Elizabeth, also reflected on her father’s legacy, writing in a lengthy post that her father was her “teacher”, “supporter” and “critic”.

“You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready… It is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate. His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved,” she wrote.

