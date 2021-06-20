International Yoga Day 2021: Date, theme, history, and significance

June 20, 2021 10:00:50 am
International Yoga Day 2021 Date, Theme: International Yoga Day is an annual event that has its roots in an Indian context, but is commemorated every year on 21 June 2021. The idea of International Yoga Day was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. The resolution to adopt June 21 as the International Yoga Day was introduced by India’s Ambassador, Ashoke Kumar Mukerji.
This resolution can be viewed as a triumphant moment for Indian soft power as it received support from 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors for any UN Resolution. Currently, countries ranging from Canada to the USA
participate in this event.
At one level, International Yoga Day is about integrating body, mind and soul, as yoga is an ancient Indian tradition combining bodily agility with mental relaxation techniques. Broadly, the significance of Yoga Day can be seen in the light of spreading awareness and taking tangible steps, on an issue of well-being, which is the need of the hour.
This year, the theme for the event is “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family”, in line with global concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasising the importance of maintaining good health, but within constraints of social distancing.
This can also be seen as a means to encourage people to find creative outlets during a monotonous situation. Activities that can be indulged in this Yoga Day include leveraging social media platforms such as Instagram, to spread awareness and connect with people on this issue.
