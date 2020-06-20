International Yoga Day 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Yoga Day 2020 Date, Theme: The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Raj Path in New Delhi. International Yoga Day 2020 Date, Theme: The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Raj Path in New Delhi.

International Yoga Day 2020 Date, Theme: The year of 2020 has been unprecedented for more than one reason. Right from the start of the decade, with the Covid-19 outbreak, fire outbreaks, airplane crashes, locust swarms and cyclones, the last six months have been tough. The pandemic has shown us the importance of immunity and healthy living. Yoga is something that brings these qualities together.

Every year, June 21 is recognised as International Yoga Day but due to social distancing measures adopted by most countries, the theme set by United Nations for this year is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The World Health Organization mentions yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Rajpath in New Delhi, where PM Modi and other dignitaries also performed around 21 yoga asanas and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having the maximum number of participating nationalities, that is 84. Last year in Dehradun, Modi had performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd