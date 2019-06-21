International Yoga Day 2019: Yoga asanas that you can do on a long flight

If you are someone who travels long distance frequently, then body stiffness must be a part of your life. According to a recent study by the Flight Safety Foundation, blood clotting during long flights is a medical problem that can strike even the relatively young and physically fit, due to cramped conditions in which the densely spaced seating and narrow aisles make it difficult to move around.

However, performing certain asanas in your seat can help prevent many health problems and reduce jet lag. It may not resolve all your travel-related problems, but it can make a real difference in the way you feel.

Summi Sharma, Director, Corporate Learning & Development, IndiGo which has recently launched ‘Seat is the New Mat’ campaign in partnership with EkPrana said, “The campaign has been conceptualised by IndiGo in partnership with EkPrana to celebrate this International Yoga Day. It aims at promoting a wellness regime that the passengers can follow while being seated”.

Here are some of the asanas you can perform on the flight:

Gentle Breathing (Svasa – Pravasa)

Place one hand on the chest, the other on your belly. Breathe slowly and deeply, feeling the movement of your belly as you inhale and exhale.

Neck Stretches (Grihva Shakti Vikasaka)

Gently move your head up and down, as if nodding a slow, long-drawn-out “Yes”. To help relieve the build-up of air pressure in your eardrums, yawn or swallow gently.

Climb the rope (Skandha Shakti)

Extend your arms upwards one by one, as if you’re holding an imaginary rope. Now pretend you’re climbing this rope by pulling on it. Sure, you’ll look a little funny, but we promise it’s good for you.

Cow’s Pose (Bitilasana)

As you inhale, arch your back and pull in your belly. Lift your head to look towards the ceiling. As you exhale, return to your normal position.

Feet relaxation (Golf Pada Shakti Vikasaka)

Straighten your legs and gently rotate your ankles clockwise and anti-clockwise.

Mindfulness (Dhyaan)

Rub your palms together for a few seconds and then cup them over your eyes for a minute. Open your eyes slowly and you will feel relaxed, refreshed, and ready to take on the world.