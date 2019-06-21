International Yoga Day 2019: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes, Whatsapp Status and Messages

Toggle Menu
Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: People from all walks of life have adopted yoga to lead a happy life. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

International Yoga Day 2019 Wishes Quotes, Status, Messages: People have been practicing yoga for over 5,000 years now to keep themselves healthy and fit. To mark its importance, International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed International Day of Yoga, has been a vocal advocate of yogic asanas for a wholesome living.

Here are a few wishes, inspirational quotes, WhatsApp status and messages that you can share with your friends and family to highlight the importance of yoga.

*”One of the fundamental principles of yoga: A small action done repeatedly can make an enormous difference.”
— Dr Timothy McCall

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Celebrate the day with your friends and family. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) (Designed by Gargi Singh)
*“When this body has been so magnificently and artistically created by God, it is only fitting that we should maintain it in good health and harmony by the most excellent and artistic science of Yoga.” Happy International Yoga Day!  
Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Time to embrace healthy living. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)
*“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” — Bhagavad Gita
Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“Yoga is invigoration in relaxation, freedom in routine, confidence through self-control, energy within and energy without.” — Ymber Delecto

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Wish your loved ones. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“True yoga is not about the shape of your body, but the shape of your life. Yoga is not to be performed; yoga is to be lived. Yoga doesn’t care about what you have been; yoga cares about the person you are becoming. Yoga is designed for a vast and profound purpose, and for it to be truly called yoga, its essence must be embodied.”
— Aadil Palkhivala, Fire of Love

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Yoga helps calm down the mind. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Surya Namaskar: The best way to start your day and have it end with a happy feeling.

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Take to yoga for a healthy mind and body. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation…. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Unwind with yoga. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Yoga sirf chintan nahin hai, yoga manan hai, aasan hai, pranayama hai….. ye Jeevan ka aadhar bhi hai aur Jeevan ka margdarshak bhi…. International Yoga Day pe saath milkar vachan lein ki hum bhi yoga ko apne Jeevan mein apnayenge.

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Yoga can help you feel positive throughout the day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Join hands with yoga to disconnect with stress, diseases and dull life…. Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga Day 2019 Quotes: Spare some time for yourself. Make yoga a part of your routine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrate the spirit of the day. Happy Yoga Day!

