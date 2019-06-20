International Yoga Day 2019: All you need to know about preparations ahead of the annual event

Yoga, which helps in maintaining mental and physical well-being of a person, is widely practiced to lead a healthy life. To mark its significance and raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. The theme for this year’s celebrations, which is marked by various events organised across the world, is ‘Climate Action’.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had suggested the date – June 21 – in his UN address, will lead the main event scheduled to mark the International Day of Yoga 2019 celebrations to be held at Prabhat Tara, Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event, for which preparations are in full swing.

Ministry of AYUSH, which is the nodal Ministry for observation of International Day of Yoga (IDY) across the country, is also organising several small and big events.

Also Read | When is International Yoga Day?

According to a government press release, the thrust of the IDY observation on June 21 is on “harmonious mass yoga demonstrations”, in which millions of people participate, at thousands of venues. To ensure that the yoga demonstrations of such large groups take place in a harmonious fashion, some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India came together and developed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

Advertising

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2019: Yoga postures that enable a good night’s sleep

“This is essentially a specified sequence of yoga asanas of 45 minutes’ duration. CYP has been designed keeping people of different age-groups and of varied walks of life in mind. It is also expected that those who get trained in CYP are likely to develop a taste and attitude for yoga, and hence may pursue it in the long term,” it said.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi also tweeted this message for all.

Taking note of the immense rewards of yoga for holistic health and well-being of the people, most ministries and departments, state governments and other institutions have initiated activities to mark the day.

In addition to this, the Ministry is encouraging all individuals and institutions – including educational institutions, government bodies, business firms, industries and cultural organizations – to join IDY for the benefit of their employees, members or other stake-holders.

Free video and e-book giving details of CYP are available for download from the Ministry of AYUSH website. The Ministry is also distributing these through various partnering organisations.

One of the highlights of IDY observation in India is the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Yoga Awards. The awards are being given for exemplary contribution towards the development and promotion of yoga. There are four awards to be given away in two categories – two of which are Prime Minister’s award for outstanding contribution towards promotion and development of Yoga at National Level, and two are Prime Minister’s award for outstanding contribution towards promotion and development of Yoga at International Level.