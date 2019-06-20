International Yoga Day 2019 Speech: Narendra Modi talks about the benefits of yoga ahead of the main event

International Yoga Day 2019 Speech: Yoga, one of the most ancient practices, helps in boosting mental and physical health. In order to spread awareness regarding the day and mark its significance, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2015.

The theme for this year’s celebrations, which is marked by various events organised across the world, is ‘Climate Action’. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had suggested the date.

This year, the PM will headline the main event, and celebrations are scheduled to be held at Prabhat Tara, Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday, from 6 am to 8 am. It has been estimated that around 30,000 people will participate in the main event.

Earlier in the day, the PM tweeted regarding the same.

Last year, Modi was in Dehradun to mark the occasion. He had called yoga an “unifying force and passport for wellness”, and had added that yoga has become a staggering mass movement in the quest for good health and wellbeing. He had also said India should be honoured to be the guardians of the great practice.

“Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world. While many powers in the world divide us, yoga unites us. It gives peace to an individual. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates”, he said at the Forest Research Institute (FRI).