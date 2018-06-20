International Yoga Day 2018: How asanas can help youngsters deal with stress, anxiety and depression

International Yoga Day 2018: With multiple reasons for mental health issues stemming from the lifestyle of millennials, yoga could be the solution. (Source: File Photo) International Yoga Day 2018: With multiple reasons for mental health issues stemming from the lifestyle of millennials, yoga could be the solution. (Source: File Photo)

What is yoga? Essentially, a spiritual discipline based on a subtle science, it focuses on bringing harmony among the mind, body and soul. Its aim is self realisation and to live with freedom in all walks of life. A physical, mental and spiritual discipline, it is the art as well the science of healthy living. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from ‘yuj’, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘to join’ or ‘to yoke’ or ‘to unite’.

Widely considered as an immortal cultural outcome of Indus Saraswati valley Civilization, yoga dates back to the 2700 BC. It is believed that Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the Western world. Initially, it was considered a spiritual practice with religious and philosophical underpinnings. By 1980s, it became a popular system of physical exercise across the world.

With time, yoga got a modern touch. The modernised form of the ancient discipline of yoga expresses just one component — the physical practice of postures (asanas). Yoga, in its original form, is not a therapy for better health. It aims at the holistic growth of the individual.

However, with commercialisation and glamorization of yoga, there is an increase in the volume of yoga wear brands, drinks and mats, while the authenticity is on a decline. The lines between yoga, fashion and technology seem to be blurred. In today’s times, teens and young adults are suffering from a high level of stress, anxiety, depression, simply due to the surroundings they live in.

With multiple reasons for mental health issues stemming from the lifestyle of millennials, yoga could be the solution. Here are a few ways to tap the fitness regime as a healing power:

* The 21st century addiction of texting, gaming, web surfing can take a toll on our eyes, spine, wrists and fingers. This mindless misalignment in our body can be done away with by practising yoga.

* Most people wish to attain picture perfect bodies. Yoga can help enhance bodies with the strength and flexibility. What’s more, it also helps learn to love ourselves, no matter whether we are lean, bony, curvy or healthy.

* Stress management is what many of us are still to learn. Yoga teaches us how to endure and manage stress in day-to-day challenges. We become stronger and are able to handle ourselves better in the face of difficulty. Breath control helps us to stay patient and not succumb to the heat of the moment. Instead of turning towards liquor and smoking to deal with the stress, youngsters should seek refuge in yoga.

* It helps us discover our new mental and physical limits and push them further. It teaches us to accept our current limits and move beyond them. The more you discover and push yourself at a young age, the better you do in life.

It helps us to age healthier.

* If we do not take good care of ourselves at a young age, diseases and injuries can plague us when we are old. Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity can all be cured and also prevented through yoga.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd