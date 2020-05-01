International Workers Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

In India, May Day was first celebrated on May 1, 1923, after the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan initiated and Comrade Singaravelar helmed the celebrations. (Designed by Gargi Singh) In India, May Day was first celebrated on May 1, 1923, after the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan initiated and Comrade Singaravelar helmed the celebrations. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy International Workers Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages: The International Workers’ Day or Labour day is celebrated to honour the labours and working-class worldwide. Also known as May Day, the day has its origins in the 19th Century when workers and trade unions in the United States took to the streets demanding the reduction of the workday to eight hours along with better working conditions.

In India, May Day was first celebrated on May 1, 1923, after the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan initiated and Comrade Singaravelar helmed the celebrations. In two meetings— one at Triplicane beach and the second at the beach opposite Madras High Court— the Comrade known for being one of the leaders of Self Respect Movement in the Madras Presidency and his fight for the rights of backward classes, passed a resolution stating the government should allow everybody a national holiday on Labour Day.

On the occasion of Labour Day 2020, we bring you a set of quotes, messages and WhatsApp statuses that you can share with your colleagues and friends.

Workers rule every nation. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Workers rule every nation. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence is expressed. Happy Labour Day

Happy Worker’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Worker’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation. Happy Workers’ Day

Men that live without labour live in solitary and with no dignity and true independence. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Men that live without labour live in solitary and with no dignity and true independence. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* True liberty lies in hard work. Rest has meaning in diligence. Happy Labour Day.

Happy Labour Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Labour Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Workers’ Day.

Happy Labour Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Labour Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Hard work will never fail you. Happy Labour Day.

