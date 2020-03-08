International Women’s Day: Google celebrates the day with an inclusive doodle

International Women’s Day: In the video, women from various walks of life can be seen coming together, pointing to the objective of a day like this: it belongs to women, all of them. International Women’s Day: In the video, women from various walks of life can be seen coming together, pointing to the objective of a day like this: it belongs to women, all of them.

Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated. As the name suggests, women’s roles in various fields and their contributions are acknowledged and celebrated. Much like it is the case, Google honoured the day with a lovely, inclusive doodle. In the video, women from various walks of life can be seen coming together, pointing to the objective of a day like this: it belongs to women, all of them.

“The multilayered 3D paper mandala animation, illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH, represents both the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations,” the website confirms.

Watch the doodle here.

There is much thought behind it, projecting the passage of history. The mandala’s black-and-white central layer is representative of women during the late 1800s to the 1930s during labour movements. As we move to the second layer, the focus is on women from 1950s to the 1980s, an era that placed the need for gender equality at the forefront.

Ultimately, the outer layer stands for women from 1990s to the present day. They are both the recipients and participants of the progress and the independence women have today. “As today’s women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward,” the website stated.

The doodle is a timely reminder that every woman is responsible for where we stand here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd