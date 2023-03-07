International Women’s Day 2023 Quotes: 10 Inspirational Women’s Day Quotes

Happy Women’s Day 2023 Quotes: Every year, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated with much fervour across the world to shed light on critical women’s issues and emphasise their rights. According to the official website, beginning early 1900s, IWD is “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.”

Every year, the day is marked with a special theme, capturing the role of women in every sphere of life. This year, International Women’s Day is being observed with the theme – #EmbraceEquity. “Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. And it’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality. The IWD 2023 campaign theme drives worldwide understanding why Equal opportunities aren’t enough!” the website explained.

As you gear up to observe this crucial day, here are some inspirational world to capture the essence of the day.

*“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Gargi Singh) Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*“You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” –Mary Elizabeth Winstead

*“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” — Indira Gandhi, former prime minister of India

Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*“When you lose a couple of times, it makes you realize how difficult it is to win.” — Steffi Graf, Former tennis player

Advertisement

*“Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” — Hillary Clinton, American politician

Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Women’s Day 2023 Quotes (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

*”If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.” – Mindy Kaling

Happy Women’s Day!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!