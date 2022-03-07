International Women’s Day 2022 Quotes: Inspirational and motivational Women’s Day quotes

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Quotes: To honour women and their achievements, and raise awareness about gender equality, International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. Each woman plays a crucial role in shaping the society, and people all across the globe join hands to pay homage to women.

Every year, the day is being celebrated with a special theme — #BreakTheBias. It seeks to reimage a gender-equal world, which is free from all kinds of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

As we gear up to honour the women in our lives, get inspired by these quotes said by some of the most famous and inspirational women changemakers.

* “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” — Indira Gandhi, Only female former prime minister of India

* “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” — Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for female education

* “When you lose a couple of times, it makes you realize how difficult it is to win.” — Steffi Graf, Former tennis player

* “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

* “Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Hillary Clinton, American politician

