International Women’s Day 2021: Inspirational Women’s Day quotes

Women's Day 2021 Quotes: Cheers to Women and their relentless efforts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Quotes: International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated each year on March 8, throws the spotlight on women and their rights. Beginning early 1900s, IWD is “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality,” according to the official IWD website.

The theme of 2021 is Let’s all choose to challenge. “We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women‘s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge,” states the website.

To help spread the word and capture the spirit of the day, here are some inspirational quotes.

A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” –Loretta Young

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa, Activist

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

Women’s Day 2021 Quotes: Here are some inspiring quotes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Women’s Day 2021 Quotes: Here are some inspiring quotes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” –G.D. Anderson

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

“Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Hillary Clinton, American politician

Women’s Day 2021 Quotes: Inspirational quotes to celebrate Women’s Day that falls on March 8. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Women’s Day 2021 Quotes: Inspirational quotes to celebrate Women’s Day that falls on March 8. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

“After all those years as a woman hearing, ‘not thin enough, not pretty enough, not smart enough, not this enough, not that enough,’ almost overnight I woke up one morning and thought, ‘I am enough.’” –Anna Quindlen

“Women are incredible in groups together. Terrifying. Men have nothing on them.” –Michael Hutchence

“You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” –Mary Elizabeth Winstead

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle