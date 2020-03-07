International Women’s Day 2020: Date, history, importance, and why we celebrate Women’s Day on March 8

International Women’s Day 2020 Date: A landmark celebration, this year’s Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual, which focuses on a gender-equal and enabled world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) International Women’s Day 2020 Date: A landmark celebration, this year’s Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual, which focuses on a gender-equal and enabled world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

International Women’s Day 2020 Date: While one day is not enough to celebrate women and their achievements, we observe the International Women’s Day on March 8 every year, reminding ourselves of how far we have come, and what else needs to be done so as to achieve gender parity.

Just like we do every year, this year, too, we will honour the women who came before us, who struggled so we can be free; women who continue to keep up the fight every day pushing for gender equity and equality; and women who brave and fight patriarchy on the regular. A landmark celebration, this year’s Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual, which focuses on a gender-equal and enabled world.

It is believed that after the Socialist Party of America organised Women’s Day in New York City on February 28, 1909, the German revolutionary Clara Zetkin proposed at the International Socialist Woman’s Conference the following year that March 8 be honored as a day of working women. Over the years, this day came to be celebrated as a day of and for all women.

If you are an ally, and believe in a gender-equal world, you can do your bit for the women around you. Begin by calling out inequality. Remember that while we are all individually responsible for our own thoughts and actions, collectively we can harness our power and create a world that sees all genders as equal. Our thoughts, actions, behaviours and mindset can change the very course of the world, and a world that is free of bias can help other people broaden their perception.

Next, acknowledge what the women in your family have done and been doing; whether it is for the house and the family, or for their careers. Look within yourself, understand your privileges, and admit when you are going wrong. Remember, the fight is against a mindset, not against a particular gender.

While no one day will be enough to truly champion the cause of women, Women’s Day is a reminder that we can all begin somewhere, and that it is not too late to admit that women really do run the world.

