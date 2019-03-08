Toggle Menu
International Women’s Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Celebrating the spirit of womanhoodhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/international-womens-day-2019-live-updates-celebrating-spirit-womanhood-5616901/

International Women’s Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Celebrating the spirit of womanhood

Happy International Women's Day 2019 LIVE News Updates: Adopted by the UN in the year 1977, International Women's Day is celebrated across the world each year on March 8.

women's day, women's day 2019, happy womens day, happy womens day 2019
Women’s Day 2019: Happy Women’s Day to all! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

International Women’s Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day – an occasion to celebrate the progress made by women in all walks of life. It is also the perfect time to acknowledge the extraordinary role played by women over the years.

Adopted by the UN in the year 1977, the day is observed across the globe with special events dedicated to women. Every year a theme is picked for the day. This year, it is “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change”. It first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the 20th Century in North America and across Europe. Before the UN adopted this day as International Women’s Day, it was observed by socialist and communist countries. The day was initially celebrated as International Working Women’s Day and is believed to be held at a socialist-political event in New York City in 1909.

Here’s how people are celebrating the day:

Live Blog

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a a touching poem to women on the occasion

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai called for action to help girl reach their full potential

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heart-warming message to all strong women

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Actor Preity Zinta wished all her 'sisters' on the occasion and said every day should be celebrated as Women's Day

United Nations celebrates unsung women achievers who had the courage to break boundaries

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy International Women's Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook
2 Happy Women’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Photos, Pics, Greetings and Pictures
3 Logging your diet can help you lose weight effectively: Study