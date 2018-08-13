International Left Handers Day: Are left-handed people more intelligent?

From Barack Obama (L) to Bill Gates (C) and Oprah Winfrey, left-handed people are usually associated with being genius. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) From Barack Obama (L) to Bill Gates (C) and Oprah Winfrey, left-handed people are usually associated with being genius. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Left-handed people have forever been associated with talent and intelligence. Every one out of ten people have been associated with increased mathematical skills and are known to be geniuses. Hand preferences are actually related to brain functions — left-handers have a more evolved right brain hemisphere, which is related to logic, reasoning and even creativity.

According to a theory, such people tend to be mssterminds as they use both sides of the brain and are able to process information more easily. Almost 10 to 13 percent of the population are left-handed and going by the fact there are fewer people, the world has more geniuses comparatively. Well, some of the famous lefties from the past include Aristotle, Mozart, Leonardo Da Vinci, Marie Curie and Mark Twain. In recent times, we have Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Lionel Messi.

According to a study by IFL Science, who carried out a mathematical experiment on more than 2300 students, left-handers were found to have out-performed others. The results ssid that the “left-handers outperformed the rest of the sample when the tasks involved difficult problem-solving, such as associating mathematical functions to a given set of data”.

“This pattern of results was particularly clear in male adolescents. In contrast, when the task was not so demanding, such as when doing simple arithmetic, there was no difference between left and right-handers. We also discovered that extreme right-handers – individuals who said they prefer to use their right hand for all items on the handedness test – under-performed in all the experiments compared to moderate right-handers and left-handers,” the study added.

