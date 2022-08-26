International Dog Day 2022: Here are some ways to spend quality time with your furry friend

Irrespective of their size, shape, colour or breed — dogs are a ‘man’s best friend’. To celebrate them, International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. The day also seeks to raise awareness about the adoption of dogs and the varied problems faced by them.

While every day is meant to pamper your beloved furry friend, how about some special activities today to make them feel loved and strengthen this unique relationship? After all, you owe them to fill their lives with lots of adventure and fun.

According to Kartik Gupta, Co-founder, Goofy Tails – a nutrition-focussed pet products company, too many dogs spend most of their lives sleeping, eating, and being outside only long enough to relieve themselves before coming back inside. “Dogs are social creatures, so it is extremely important for dog parents to spend quality one-on-one time with their dogs,” he said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, here are some ways you can make their days more interesting and fun.

Exercise together

Just like people, dogs need to keep in shape, too. They generate too much energy to release after being inside or in the crate all day. Depending on the dog’s breed and age, running can be a fun activity for you and your canine friend to enjoy together. If you have a smaller or less athletic breed, a simple game of fetch in the house or at the dog park may be enough. For dogs with lower energy, even a slow walk around the neighbourhood may be enough.

ALSO READ | Psychology of a bite: Experts on what prompts dogs to turn hostile towards humans

Plan your day around them

Advertisement

Sometimes you feel like your life is out of control and you have too much going on. Take a day off. Clear your calendar completely and make time for a whole day with your dog. Go to the park, take them to the groomer or simply relax on the couch. Or, just sit and watch TV or read a book, and don’t forget to call your dog on the couch or bed for a little snuggle time.

While dogs are great companions, they require a lot of work, Gupta said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) While dogs are great companions, they require a lot of work, Gupta said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Go for a drive

Many dogs love riding in the car and taking in all the new sights and smells. Depending on your dog, you can take it on a long weekend camping trip or just a quick trip around the neighbourhood.

Play games

Advertisement

Dogs love to play games. Even a simple game of fetch or throwing a frisbee will surely make every dog happy. Another idea is to play a game of dog hide and seek with them. Hide somewhere in your house while he is in another room and then call him silently. Allow him to find you by smell and sound. Playing games with your dog is a great way to bond while keeping your furry friend mentally stimulated.

ALSO READ | How to boost your pet’s energy and get them to eat healthy

Make grooming an experience

Being a dog parent comes with certain grooming responsibilities such as bathing, brushing teeth, cleaning ears, trimming nails, etc. Instead of looking at it as chores, make it a bonding experience. Take time to talk and bond with your dog during these activities and have some fun while doing it. Bathing your dog is always a great experience for both of you.

While dogs are great companions, they require a lot of work, Gupta said. “It is very important to spend a lot of quality time with your furry friend for their emotional well-being.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!