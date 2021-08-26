International Dog Day 2021: These breeds are best suited for Indian climate

Dogs are, undoubtedly, the “man’s best friend”. People share a very special bond with their dogs as these four-legged furry friends provide them with unconditional affection, warmth and also ease their loneliness.

As such, to celebrate dogs, irrespective of their shape, size and breed, International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. It also promotes the adoption of dogs instead of buying them from pet shops. Further, the day also raises awareness about the varied problems faced by dogs and how people should take care of them.

If you are looking to adopt dogs, it’s essential to know which breeds are best suited for the Indian climate so that they can adapt to the conditions in your region. Also, one must keep in mind the few important things when it comes to taking care of dogs. We reached out to experts who elaborated upon the same.

According to Vineeta Poojary, manager, veterinary services, HSI, “Since India has a wide range of weather conditions, the dogs found locally in the region are suitable for the particular climate. If people have time to take care of a pet, then it is best to open your heart and adopt Indian dog from an animal shelter or the street to give them a forever home.”

“Indian dog breeds adapt to the dynamic climatic conditions of India. They have strong immunity and do not suffer from many of the diseases which purebred dogs suffer from. Indian climate is not suited for many breed dogs and can be harmful to them as well,” Poojary added.

Elaborating, Dr Daisy Rani, a Chennai-based veterinarian who consults on Practo, said that “breeds such as Golden Retrievers, Labradors, German Shepherd, Spitz, Great Dane, Daschund, Cocker Spaniel, Dalmatian, Rottweiler, Boxer and Pug are also suited for the Indian climate and can be domesticated.”

To care for your dogs, “Start with a veterinary consultation to assess health, decide the deworming schedule, vaccination schedule and dietary needs”, Poojary said.

Agreed Dr Rani, who said that “all dogs need to be vaccinated timely, should be groomed well in terms of bathing them and taking care of their skin and coat, should be taken out for walks to help them exercise regularly, and should be fed from time to time.

Poojary added that it’s essential to ensure “proper training at the earliest”.

She suggested to “keep a protected, clean and hygienic environment for them”. “Ensure commitment to the wellbeing of the animal.”

