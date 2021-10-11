International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Exhibition aims to raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on October 11. Declared by the United Nations, it was first observed in 2012. The day is dedicated to raising awareness on gender equality while assuring rights and improving opportunities for girls.

The theme this year is “Digital generation. Our generation.”

United Nations mentions in a statement, “Girls know their digital realities and the solutions they need to excel on their diverse pathways as technologists for freedom of expression, joy, and boundless potential. Let’s amplify the diversity of these tech trailblazers while simultaneously widening the pathways so that every girl, this generation of girls – regardless of race, gender, language, ability, economic status and geographic origin – lives their full potential.”

To mark the occasion, Delhi-based legal advocacy organisation ADF India will be hosting a multi-artist exhibition today, on the theme of #SHEImagine, as part of its Vanishing Girls Campaign.

She’s Capable by Arpitha (Source: Vanishing Girls Handout) She’s Capable by Arpitha (Source: Vanishing Girls Handout)

The exhibition will showcase the works of 11 artists from across the nation at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

“Keeping with the theme of this year’s campaign, #SHEmagine, their art aims to help the society imagine a world where SHE – each and every Girl Child – enjoys the sanctity and right to LIFE (Love, Inheritance, Freedom and Equality), rather than “vanishing” for being a girl,” read the press note.

Ohida-the golden daughter (Source: Vanishing Girls Handout) Ohida-the golden daughter (Source: Vanishing Girls Handout)

Adv Tehmina Arora, director, ADF India, said in a statement, “Every day in India, 7000 girls are being aborted just because they are girls. They need each of us to advocate that their life, rights and freedom are protected. The artists and their art works are a powerful voice for these unborn baby girls.”

