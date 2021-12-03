scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: History, theme and importance

The theme of the day is 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 2:00:24 pm
world disability dayThe day is observed to promote the rights and well-being od people with disabilities at every level of society and development. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is marked on December 3. The day is observed to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities at every level of society and development. Additionally, it also aims to raise awareness of the situations of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life.

“More than 1 billion people experience disability, and this figure is predicted to rise, due in part to population ageing and an increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases,” World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Theme

Since 1998, the day is observed every year with a particular theme. For the celebrations this year, the theme of the occasion is ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’.

As per the United Nations website, “The global crisis of COVID-19 is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing the extent of exclusion and highlighting that work on disability inclusion is imperative. People with disabilities—one billion people— are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this crisis in terms of fatalities.”

“Disability inclusion will result in a COVID-19 response and recovery that better serves everyone, more fully suppressing the virus, as well as building back better,” it said.

History

The annual observance of this day began in 1992 after it was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3.

In 2006, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was also adopted. It aims at working towards creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities through the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to mark this important day.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called for efforts “to promote inclusion of person with special abilities in the society”.

Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, too, saluted “the unshakeable spirit of all the differently-abled”.

