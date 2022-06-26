scorecardresearch
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme, history and signifance

The focus is to create awarness about the hazardous impacts of drug abuse on the society and to create a world without it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022
“Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises” is the theme of World Drug Day 2022 (Source: Getty Images? Thinkstock)

Drug use continues to be a major problem in the world. It’s harmful effects are not unknown to the world. In order to create awarness about the serious impact of drug abuse and to seek international support to fight it out, June 26, every year is celebrated as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day.

Theme

This year the theme is “Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises”. The focus of United Nations Office On Drug And Crime (UNODC) is to spread awareness about it so that a world free of drug abuse can be created. The motive is to fight off misinformation by sharing facts and by providing methods of treatment, prevention and care.

“And each year, individuals like yourself, entire communities, and various organisations all over the world join in to observe World Drug Day to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society. Together, we can tackle the world drug problem,” the website read.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse (Source: Pexels)

History

On December 7, 1987, the the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It did so to strengthen their efforts in order to achieve the goal of making the society free of drug abuse.

Significance

The focus is to create awareness about the hazardous impacts of drug abuse on the society and to create a world without it. “In 2022, the world continues to witness widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine and elsewhere, while the Covid-19 pandemic is still a major global health crisis. The synthetic drug crisis also requires nimble and adaptable solutions. A growing sense of global community and solidarity continues to emerge, as does the need to care for all in times of crises,” it reads on the website.

