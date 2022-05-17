How to make your interiors cooler and more stylish in summer

The need of the hour, or rather the season, is to spend more time at home to avoid the summer heat, and to make the home space comfortable for everyone.

If you are wondering how to make your house cooler by blocking out all the heat, know that a few smart home decor hacks will do the job for you, and make you want to stay home as much as you possibly can.

According to Parul Mittal, director of Greenlam Industries Ltd, this involves forgetting the bold and the bright, and switching to cooler shades. Not the mundane beiges, whites, and greys, but muted colours like shades of classic blue, which are eye-soothing and calming.

“With a white or grey kitchen, you can have a blue cabinet with golden hardware or laminate for your walls with shades of blue that make you feel closer to nature. We suggest considering shades of country blue and twilight blue,” she says.

Mittal adds that since the living room is the first space that one enters or passes through, they are the mini showroom of the house.

“Decorative veneers give you a break from the usual mundane, offering an aesthetic appeal. In summers, with people spending most of their time at home, they can look at making the living space more aesthetically-pleasing by using veneers that also add a style quotient,” she suggests, adding that applying dyed, natural veneers in the living space can give you a break from the usual bold series.

“A well-decorated house can instantly uplift your mood and can make your life much more pleasant. So, consider revamping your space with these décor ideas this summer,” she concludes.

