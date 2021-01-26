From cushions to walls: Interior décor hacks for your bedroom

The bedroom is where we create our personal sanctity. It is the only area that is the most private to us and also a haven for comfort. Here are some top tips for you to create a bedroom of your dreams, says Sushhmita Siingh, principal designer, Sushmita Singh Design.

Cushion play

Printed styles or bright colours are a great way to add life to your bedroom. They also help one relax and feel comfortable.

Cosy lighting

Add quirky or dressy lighting to your wall and bedside. Neutral shades and colourful accents can do wonders. Accessorise it with elegant carpets, bedside books, and floral furnishings. Let your walls reflect the perfect energy for peace and calm.

Creative walls

Paintings, personal photographs, and murals look most attractive on walls. They add character to your room and create an attractive space. Paint the walls with unique colours, textures and add creative expressions to it such as posters and family albums. You can use the wall space as creatively as you desire.

Bedspread and furnishings

Sometimes, simply changing your bed furnishings can do the trick. Get a set of cushion covers and bedspreads that enliven the room. Pick things that are most calming and soothing to you. Sometimes bringing in your spirit animal or your favourite cities around the world into your bedroom via designs on your furnishings can also be enjoyable.

Mirror on the wall

No bedroom can be complete without a mirror on the wall. When you have a mirror in a decorative style or ornate frame, your whole room will get a lift. Many thrift shops and antique stores have vintage mirrors as well that bring a charm to your room. Mirrors are a fabulous way to also make your bedroom look bigger.

Dressy windows

If you have a small window, give the false impression of something much larger by setting your curtains outside the edge of the window to frame it. Taking curtains all the way across a whole wall will give your bedroom softness and create an illusion of space. If long curtains don’t suit the room, then go for a relaxed roman blind to give your window some casual elegant dressings. You can also dress your windows with fairy lights and delicate green plants. You can also create a study or reading nook at your bedroom windows. It could be a space where you hang out with friends or spend some reflective alone time with yourself.

Pantone Colors 2021

Ultimate grey and Illuminating yellow are the colours for 2021 – you can use them in combination or deck your entire bedroom on these hues. You can also refer to other Pantone themes to suit your style best. Colour combinations and themes with attractive colour palettes can help in setting up the entire look for your bedroom.

Glamorous side table

A side table of your choice will add a lot of convenience to your bedside as well as make your bedroom more functional. You can repaint your side table or re-model it to suit your decor. Vintage, as well as modern designs, can also be considered.

