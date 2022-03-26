No plans for the weekend? Here are five interesting things you can do at home

Not all weekends are spent travelling or hanging out with friends and family. Some days, we end up at home alone, scrolling endlessly through our social media profiles. As such, if you are getting bored without any plans, fret not!

We have curated a list of fun activities to do at home if you find yourself staying in for the weekend. Take a look at the suggestions below.

Self-care is your best friend

Indulge in spending a little time on yourself. (Representative Image/Pexels) Indulge in spending a little time on yourself. (Representative Image/Pexels)

Whether it’s writing in your journal, a skincare routine, a long bath or meditation, focus on self-care activities the next time you feel like stepping out. Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it becomes difficult to find time to indulge yourself but it’s important to refresh and rejuvenate– so that you can bounce back stronger!

De-clutter small spaces

Dedicate your energy to cleaning out small parts of your home. (Representative image/Pexels) Dedicate your energy to cleaning out small parts of your home. (Representative image/Pexels)

While we fully admit that de-cluttering your entire house may be a daunting task, tiny pockets can be chosen and tidied up however you like it. Doing so will ensure not only a cleaner house but is also a mindful activity that doesn’t need extra spending. Spruce up your freshly de-cluttered spaces with a touch of green to add that extra uniqueness to them.

Touch base with your friends and family

Grab a cuppa and listen to your loved ones talk. (Representative image/Pexels) Grab a cuppa and listen to your loved ones talk. (Representative image/Pexels)

While you remain indoors or at home, it doesn’t mean that you have to be away from your friends and family–get in touch with them via video chat! In the current digital world, it’s one of the easiest ways to communicate with your loved ones and see their faces light up with joy.

Find an easy recipe to cook

While most would prefer ordering in, don’t let the food enthusiast in you do that. Pick an easy recipe off of the internet and spend some time perfecting a dish that you’d happily eat for dinner.

Move your body

When was the last time you stretched? If you’re staying in for the weekend, we recommend you do a few activities that will refresh and energise your body. You can start off by doing a few Surya Namaskars. If you’re into dancing or any kind of fun fitness activity, we suggest that you get a headstart on it.

