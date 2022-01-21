Interesting Korean beauty trends that you need to try in 2022

Korean beauty is taking over the world. This year, you can expect some new trends when it comes to makeup and skincare. If you are particularly interested in knowing what 2022 has to offer, a beauty expert at Belif — a Korean skincare brand inspired by 19th century apothecary techniques — said, “From unique ingredients, inventive techniques to varied formulations, Koreans have got the solutions for every skin care needs.”

Take a look at what this year promises in terms of K-beauty trends, and how you can incorporate them into your routine. Read on.

* Jamsu

This trend is fairly simple and helps make your makeup last longer. All you have to do is apply your base makeup (primer, foundation and concealer) and follow this up by patting some loose powder on your face. Once done, just dip your face in ice-cold water for 15-30 seconds, and that’s it. This trick helps set your makeup and gives you a matte look that lasts all day long.

* Hybrids

Further cutting down on the number of steps in your skincare routine, hybrids will focus on multi-tasking products that will be as efficient and will work twice as hard to give you results.

* Barrier strengthening

A trend that has spilled from 2021 into 2022, barrier strengthening is all about strengthening your skin’s protective barrier using natural ingredients that boost immunity, while creating a protective layer on your skin.

* Fermented skincare

Fermented foods have been part of the Korean diet for generations. Applying the same theory in skincare, using fermented ingredients in your products makes it easier for our skin to absorb the nutrients –– especially if you’ve got dry or sensitive skin.

