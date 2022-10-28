These 3 scrubs that you can easily make in your kitchen promise ‘an instant glow’

There are many products available in the market that promise healthy, beautiful, and glowing skin. And our quest to achieve the perfect skin makes us try many of these products, along with several tips, facials, and masks. However, in this rut, we often forget that we do not really need to fall back on chemical-laden products, our kitchen has many such ingredients that can help manage skin issues in the most natural way.

Talking about a few such ingredients and their benefits, Dr Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist, took to Instagram and shared three scrubs that offer promising results for the skin. “3 scrubs you can make from your kitchen ingredients for an instant glow,” she captioned the post.

Mashed papaya

While many of us may not like to eat papaya, it is extremely beneficial for the skin and is believed to show instant results. Papaya contains vitamins A and C and an enzyme called papain, which is an antioxidant. Dr Sharad suggested applying mashed or pureed ripe papaya on the skin for 10 minutes and then rinsing it off. “Gives an instant glow. Avoid if you have sensitive skin,” she said in the post.

Red lentils and oats

Every Indian household has a stock of various lentils. In addition to being an important component of a balanced diet and an economical source of protein, red lentils or masoor dal can be used as a natural scrub to exfoliate the skin and make you look radiant. “Make a coarse paste of red lentil (masoor dal) and oats. This can be used as a scrub for all skin types, except sensitive skin,” said Dr Sharad.

Honey and coffee

Yet another potent combo — honey and coffee, can give you beautiful skin in no time. Honey has moisturising properties while coffee is an antioxidant. “Mix the two and apply on the face for 10 minutes and rinse. It cleanses the skin and leaves it radiant. Avoid if you have acne or sensitive skin,” wrote Dr Sharad.

However, before trying any of these packs, it is always advised to understand your skin type, its concerns, and also do a patch test to avoid any allergies or irritation.

