Instagram joins The Queer Muslim Project to celebrate Digital Pride Festival 2.0

Amid Pride Month, observed in June, Instagram announced a partnership with The Queer Muslim Project (TQMP) to celebrate the second edition of the Digital Pride Festival.

The festival was conceived by TQMP in 2020 to virtually celebrate LGBTQIA+ rights, undertake digital actions and show allyship. This time, Instagram joined hands with the community to inspire creativity, self-care, wellbeing, and connectedness during the pandemic.

Two events at the festival will be co-presented by the British Council, which also showcased commitment towards LGBTQIA+ art and culture in India during the first edition of the festival.

Tara Bedi, public policy and community outreach manager, Instagram, India, was quoted as saying, “Through these difficult times, we’ve seen our community use Instagram in incredible ways as a space for connection, support and community action. The Digital Pride Festival with TQMP will include conversations to address safety, well-being, allyship, but most importantly, represent and amplify the voices of diverse, immensely talented LGBTQIA creators and activists, and help us continue our journey to make Instagram more inclusive.”

As part of the initiative, the social media platform has also introduced a new sticker pack, rainbow gradient hashtags, and a rainbow gradient story ring. “We’re also updating some of our favourite creative tools and releasing new features that colorfully highlight LGBTQIA expression across Feed and Stories,” Bedi added.

Talking about Digital Pride Festival 2.0, Rafiul Alom Rahman, founder and executive director, The Queer Muslim Project, was quoted as saying, “Digital Pride Festival 2.0 is a celebration of love, equality and freedom in these times of a global pandemic. With our tag #PrideAtHome, we honour contemporary LGBTQIA art and artists for all they offer to us within the comforts of our homes. Together with Instagram, we have scaled the festival this year and included an array of creator voices from the community as well as celebrated names such as Bollywood filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar.”

The festival will be held from June 11 to June 27 and will comprise five segments — including creator panels, performances, panels on online safety, mental health, and a masterclass on new tools of expression such as Reels.

