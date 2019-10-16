The power of emotion can change the shape of our heart: Sandeep Jauhar

“We must pay attention to the power and importance of emotions in taking care of our hearts. A record of our emotional life is written on our hearts and emotional health is often a matter of life and death,” says cardiologist and author Sandeep Jauhar.

Advertising

In a stunning talk on mental wellbeing, he explores the mysterious ways our emotions impact the health of our hearts causing them to change shape in response to grief, fear or surprise. Talking about “broken hearts”, he explained how emotional heartbreak can change the shape of our heart, calling for a shift in how we care for our most vital organ.

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Mental illness is turning out to be a life-threatening disorder, which is also associated with a lot of stigma in society. However, it’s important to deal with it rather than dust it under the carpet. In this video, the author explains how staying happy and content in life can also keep our vital organ healthy.