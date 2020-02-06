Inside the Oscar goodie bag: What the Academy will be gifting nominees this year

According to Forbes magazine, the value of this year’s gift bag is around 5,000 (£164,733). (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) According to Forbes magazine, the value of this year’s gift bag is around 5,000 (£164,733). (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

It is almost that time of the year; the coveted 92nd Academy Awards is scheduled to take place Sunday, February 9, 2020. And while the world waits for all the glitz, glamour and the incredible fanfare of one of the most prestigious award ceremonies to unfurl in Los Angeles, here’s some interesting information for the interim. Did you know that while the stars and starlets sashay on to the red carpet, daintily posing for pictures, they also receive some ostentatious goodies from the Academy? That is, if they have been nominated. Read on.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world; find out why

Every year, those who have been nominated for the top awards — namely the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director categories — are showered with luxury, regardless of whether they win the statue that year. For the past two decades, the “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags have been organised by marketing company Distinctive Assets.

According to media reports, this year the goodie bag contains ‘gifts’ like a 12-day cruise package, a custom stained glass portrait, a super-expensive gold vape pen, a moon bracelet, made from gold and silver spheres, a wellness retreat in Malibu, California, a package of 10 personal training sessions with LA trainer Alexis Seletzky, handmade luxury eyelashes from Céline Victor, two tickets to the Daybreaker morning yoga and dance movement that takes place in 28 global cities, among others.

The nominees that receive this year’s goodie bag, include the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, to name a few. According to Forbes magazine, the value of this year’s gift bag is around $215,000 (£164,733).

The founder of Distinctive Assets Lash Fary has told international media that every human being, regardless of wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift, and that a great gift has got nothing to do with the price tag. “While our ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag is certainly not given based on need, it is assembled with a profound sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented individuals shared with all of us this year,” Fary has said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd