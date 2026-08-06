Inside Shreya Kalra’s home: A vastu-inspired space with 9-foot smart sofa, Mumbai skyline views

Content creator Shreya Kalra, who is currently seen on Lock Upp season 2, once gave a tour of her Mumbai home, where she lives with her partner Rishabh Jaiswal. In the vlog, the couple shared that they bought the house, The Simps, together and thoughtfully designed the entire space.

Named after their popular YouTube channel, the home combines modern technology with warm interiors and Vastu Shastra-inspired design elements. The house opens with an arched main door in pastel green with an evil eye hanging over it, which immediately grabs attention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The entrance also features “The Simps” attached to the side as a nameplate. The house name features gold-metallic accents in a stylish font.

A Vastu-compliant entrance with elegant accents

The entire space follows a soft colour palette dominated by beige, light green, black and golden accents. The entrance, conceptualised by Shreya, features a circular design with light green walls and gold detailing.

Shreya Kalra’s Mumbai home (Photo: The Simps/YouTube) Shreya Kalra’s Mumbai home (Photo: The Simps/YouTube)

The couple revealed that the house was designed according to Vastu Shastra principles, resulting in several changes during construction. They avoided using the colour red in the interiors and incorporated specific colours and metals for positive energy.

Smart living room with a remote-controlled sofa

The living room is designed as a comfortable entertainment zone. Its standout feature is a massive nine-foot-long designer sofa that converts into a bed at the press of a remote-control button.

Story continues below this ad

At the centre of the room sits a 150-kg patterned marble coffee table, while the wall behind the sofa features grooved panelling inspired by Pinterest. The adjoining dining nook includes a wooden dining table paired with a crystal chandelier, adding a touch of elegance to the space.

The living area features a beige-coloured smart sofa that converts into a bed (Photo: The Simps/YouTube) The living area features a beige-coloured smart sofa that converts into a bed (Photo: The Simps/YouTube)

Another focal point is the achievement corner, where the couple have displayed awards they bagged throughout their careers, including their YouTube Play Buttons.

The balcony is one of the apartment’s most striking spaces, offering sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline and spectacular sunsets. Designed as a cosy relaxation corner, it features a counter for coffee or drinks and a neon sign reading, “Stop Thinking Start Drinking,” adding a playful touch to the outdoor area. It also has a bar area with several alcohol bottles displayed on the racks.

A dream walk-in wardrobe

For Shreya, the walk-in wardrobe is one of the highlights of the home. The space houses her extensive collection of shoes, handbags and accessories.

Story continues below this ad

During the tour, she showcased some of her prized possessions, including her first luxury purchase, a Versace handbag, and a distinctive shell-shaped bag that she revealed was bought using casino winnings from a cruise trip.

The couple intentionally kept their bedroom minimal, avoiding unnecessary décor and clutter to create a calm, restful atmosphere. A large window overlooking the city lights and the Mumbai Metro adds to the room’s appeal. Shreya and Rishabh even compared the nighttime cityscape outside their bedroom to the streets of New York City, saying the view was one of the reasons they fell in love with the apartment.

The bedroom exudes minimalism and features a statement mirror (Photo: The Simps/YouTube) The bedroom exudes minimalism and features a statement mirror (Photo: The Simps/YouTube)

Luxury living with timeless pieces

Khyathi Jetwani & Manish Jetwani, Founders, IRRA Luxury Living, shared insights on how the idea of luxury has changed over the years. She said homeowners are looking for longevity rather than just filling their space with trending pieces.

“In 2026, it is increasingly defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, and objects that carry meaning. There is a greater appreciation for longevity. Rather than filling homes with trends, people are investing in timeless pieces that can be lived with for years and eventually become heirlooms. Luxury has shifted from owning more to owning better,” the experts said.

Story continues below this ad

Khyathi and Manish further shared some timeless investment pieces every luxury home should have, which include dining and serveware, handcrafted centrepieces, statement mirrors, collectable art, sculptural lighting, and decorative objects that elevate daily living.

“I would also encourage investing in craftsmanship over quantity. A single exquisitely made object with a strong design narrative will always outlast multiple trend-driven purchases. The pieces that endure are those that combine functionality, artistry, and emotional significance,” they explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.