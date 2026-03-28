Inside Shakti Mohan’s three-story Mumbai sanctuary: 400 plants and a lifetime of memories

Actor-performer Shakti Mohan recently gave a house tour of her three-story Mumbai home, sharing anecdotes and memories from her time there with her sisters and parents. From an extended terrace garden with over 400 plants to her spacious bedroom, Shakti’s house is nothing less than a sanctuary.

Shakti Mohan revealed that her sisters—Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan—have moved out, leaving just her parents in the house, which is equal parts luxurious and homely. She opened the house tour with her cosy living area, featuring traditional cabriole sofa sets in brown tones.

With a giant TV in place and an air purifier on the side, the cabriole sofas are positioned perfectly, making the TV easily accessible to everyone. At the centre lies a vintage square-shaped table with plants, a napkin box, and condiment containers.