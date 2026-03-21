Inside Sanya Malhotra’s new sea-facing Mumbai home: ‘Har Har Mahadev. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe…’

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After making her Bollywood debut with Dangal and impressing cinema buffs with more powerful performances, Sanya Malhotra’s hard work and love of cinema have finally paid off. The actor recently bought a sea-facing home in Mumbai.
On March 14, the Mrs actor shared a series of photos of her griha pravesh ceremony, offering glimpses of her minimalistic space. From calming tones to detailed woodwork framing to an aesthetic balcony, Sanya’s house is a testament to the fact that modernity and timelessness can co-exist.
Her new home reflects a blend of traditional elements and minimalist design. Soft beige and green walls set a calming vibe, complemented by detailed woodwork framing the doors and extending across sections of the ceiling. Warm lighting enhances the cosy atmosphere with central air-conditioning. Her balcony offers a clear view of the beach.
Decorative lamps add a touch of warmth to corners, while indoor plants and floral arrangements complement the interior. However, a particularly charming area is the veranda, separated from the indoors by glass panels, where a swing gives a breezy vibe
For the flooring, Sanya opted for brown tiles combining dark and white accent squares, adding dynamism. Alongside standard doorways, elegant arches with wooden borders connect different parts of the home, opening into spacious halls.
Sharing the photos, Sanya wrote, “Har Har Mahadev. Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar.”
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Loud and vibrant tones have taken a backseat over the years, with several celebrities and public figures opting for soft, earth tones like beige and green for their houses. Experts explained that colour psychology greatly impacts our behaviour, thoughts, and feelings. According to Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, research has suggested that specific colours can potentially improve focus, increase appetite, boost mood, or change energy levels.
“Soft, earthy tones such as beige, taupe, and muted greens are widely associated with calmness, stability, and emotional grounding. These colours are closely associated with nature, which the brain subconsciously links to safety, stability, and restoration. Green is linked to harmony, renewal, and mental restoration,” Dr Krishna explained.
While green tones support relaxation and elevate mental clarity, neutral shared fuels comfort. Exposure to green tones has been shown to support relaxation and even improve mental clarity after periods of cognitive fatigue. Neutral shades like beige act as a visual anchor. They provide warmth without overstimulation, allowing the mind to feel settled and less reactive. Because they do not demand attention, such tones help create an environment that feels predictable, comfortable, and emotionally safe,” he said.
Dr Krishnan also elucidated how a minimalistic home environment impacts mental clarity and emotional well-being. “A minimalistic home environment supports mental clarity by reducing visual clutter and excess stimulation. The brain can process information more efficiently when there are fewer objects competing for attention. It may also enhance focus and decision-making.”
“Clean, uncluttered spaces are also associated with lower stress levels. Environments that use simple layouts and neutral colour palettes tend to create a sense of order and predictability, which can help regulate emotional responses and promote calmness,” Dr Krishnan said.