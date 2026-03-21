Inside Sanya Malhotra’s new sea-facing Mumbai home: ‘Har Har Mahadev. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe…’

After making her Bollywood debut with Dangal and impressing cinema buffs with more powerful performances, Sanya Malhotra’s hard work and love of cinema have finally paid off. The actor recently bought a sea-facing home in Mumbai.

On March 14, the Mrs actor shared a series of photos of her griha pravesh ceremony, offering glimpses of her minimalistic space. From calming tones to detailed woodwork framing to an aesthetic balcony, Sanya’s house is a testament to the fact that modernity and timelessness can co-exist.

Minimalistic tones

Her new home reflects a blend of traditional elements and minimalist design. Soft beige and green walls set a calming vibe, complemented by detailed woodwork framing the doors and extending across sections of the ceiling. Warm lighting enhances the cosy atmosphere with central air-conditioning. Her balcony offers a clear view of the beach.