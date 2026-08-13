Inside Ravi Kishan’s 8,000 sq ft Mumbai home: Understated luxury, terrace garden, pooja corner

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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has been dominating social media feeds. While avid users have been entertaining themselves with the myriad meme-worthy moments that the Maa Behen actor has created, fans are discussing his sprawling residence in Goregaon’s Garden Estate.
Spread across approximately 8,000 square feet, the residence is reportedly worth around Rs 20 crore, according to a DNA report. The property was created by combining two duplex apartments into one large living space and serves as Ravi’s primary home in Mumbai.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Located in one of Goregaon’s upscale residential complexes, the home stands out for its expansive layout. Unlike many Mumbai apartments where space comes at a premium, Ravi Kishan’s residence features large living areas, open spaces, and a double-height terrace.
The elevated home also offers sweeping views of Mumbai’s skyline. The terrace allows the family to take in the city from above, with the space offering a quieter setting away from the bustle of the metropolis.
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The residence has been designed around both family life and the actor’s professional commitments. It includes multiple bedrooms, dedicated work areas and a private gym.
The interiors of Ravi Kishan’s home are relatively understated, with shades of white, cream and off-white dominating the décor. The living spaces feature comfortable seating, subtle lighting and decorative accents without appearing excessively ornate.
The neutral colour palette lends the rooms a spacious and airy feel while allowing natural light to remain a key part of the interiors.
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One of the actor’s preferred spaces in the house is a comfortable sitting area featuring a large couch. It serves as a spot where he relaxes, reads, or catches up on work amid his busy schedule. The space offers a glimpse into the more personal side of the actor’s life, away from film sets, political commitments and public appearances.
The home also features a dedicated pooja corner, adding a spiritual element to the contemporary residence. Surrounded by the home’s muted interiors, the prayer space provides a quieter corner for the family and complements the overall calm aesthetic of the house.
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One of the most distinctive parts of Ravi’s Mumbai home is its terrace garden. The terrace is filled with ornamental plants, bonsai, flowering shrubs and fruit-bearing saplings, creating the feel of a mini urban forest high above Mumbai.
Among the plants grown there are chikoo and pepper saplings. The garden not only adds greenery to the property but also gives the family an outdoor space within their high-rise residence.
The household also includes pets. The actor is known for his fondness for animals, with reports suggesting that the family has dogs as well as pet birds. The presence of the pets and the extensive terrace garden gives the otherwise luxurious residence a more lived-in character.
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According to Khyathi Jetwani and Manish Jetwani, Founder, IRRA Luxury Living, celebrity home tours and Instagram have changed what homeowners expect from luxury interiors. They explained that digital platforms have “dramatically” expanded people’s visual vocabulary. “Clients are exposed to beautifully designed homes from around the world every day, making them more design-aware than ever before. Interestingly, while social media inspires aspiration, it has also created a desire for individuality,” they said.
The experts also shared that one underrated element that instantly elevates a home. “Intentional styling,” they said. “A thoughtfully styled dining table, an elegant coffee table vignette, or a beautifully composed console can transform an entire room without requiring a complete redesign. The homes that leave a lasting impression are the ones that feel lived in, thoughtfully collected, and deeply personal,” they added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.