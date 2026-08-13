Inside Ravi Kishan’s 8,000 sq ft Mumbai home: Understated luxury, terrace garden, pooja corner

Located in one of Goregaon's upscale residential complexes, the home stands out for its expansive layout (Photo: @ravikishan/Instagram)

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has been dominating social media feeds. While avid users have been entertaining themselves with the myriad meme-worthy moments that the Maa Behen actor has created, fans are discussing his sprawling residence in Goregaon’s Garden Estate.

Spread across approximately 8,000 square feet, the residence is reportedly worth around Rs 20 crore, according to a DNA report. The property was created by combining two duplex apartments into one large living space and serves as Ravi’s primary home in Mumbai.

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A sprawling residence overlooking Mumbai

Located in one of Goregaon’s upscale residential complexes, the home stands out for its expansive layout. Unlike many Mumbai apartments where space comes at a premium, Ravi Kishan’s residence features large living areas, open spaces, and a double-height terrace.