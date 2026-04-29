Inside Ram Kapoor’s high-tech sea-facing Mumbai home: Facial recognition, ‘the den,’ and sea views

Actors Ram and Gautami Kapoor, who have been married for over two decades, recently shared glimpses into their technologically powered sea-facing house in Mumbai. In a home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit, the star couple took viewers through their residence, explaining how smart technology, meaningful décor, and practical design choices work together to create what Ram describes as a “sanctuary” for their family.

While the home features advanced systems, the focus remains on functionality rather than extravagance. The “gadget enthusiast” actor revealed that he was closely involved in designing the interiors to ensure the house truly reflected the family’s lifestyle instead of looking like a typical high-end showpiece.

Facial recognition for entry

One of the highlights of the house is the keyless entry system powered by facial recognition. A camera at the entrance identifies registered family members and unlocks the door within seconds. The system is also connected to a mobile app, enabling them to grant access remotely, even when they are not at home.

Automation extends throughout the house, with smart lighting and motorised curtains installed in multiple rooms. Motion sensors add convenience. Especially at night, lights automatically turn on when someone walks into spaces like the kitchen or bathroom and switch off when no movement is detected, improving both ease of use and energy efficiency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

The house also has a private theatre space, fondly called “the den.” Designed as a versatile room, it functions as a movie lounge and a meeting area. It includes a surround-sound setup with multiple speaker zones and preset lighting modes such as movie, popcorn, theatrical, and meetings.

Earthy tones, ‘less but lux’ philosophy

A custom glass installation reading “42 Kapoor” features Ram’s own handwriting etched onto it, while curved glass windows add a unique architectural element. The actor shared that he initially wanted to install more futuristic features like glass-panel control systems; however, he ultimately opted for simpler, more user-friendly interfaces to ensure ease for everyone at home.

Beyond its tech features, the house follows a “less but lux” design philosophy. The interiors feature earthy tones like beige, brown, and tan, complemented by brass accents intended to age gracefully over time. The living room showcases a selected piece from M F Husain’s Mahabharata series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Texture plays an important role throughout the house, with durable leather furniture suited for a pet-friendly environment, and cleverly concealed storage for a clutter-free look. The couple also highlighted the importance of openness and views. The apartment was selected so that the sea and horizon remain visible even from the dining area.

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According to experts, relying on smart systems like face recognition entry can slowly change the sense of independence and self-sufficiency. “We begin to depend more on technology to do tasks that we earlier managed ourselves, such as remembering keys or passwords, which may reduce our confidence in handling situations without digital support, while at the same time it can make life easier, faster, and more secure, so people may feel more comfortable but less alert or prepared for problems when the system fails,” Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explained.

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However, she highlighted that technology does not have the potential to replace emotional gestures as small as opening the door for someone. “These actions carry warmth, effort, and human connection that technology cannot truly replicate,” Dr Sharadhi said, adding, “They (techonology) often lack the personal touch, spontaneity, and emotional depth that build trust and intimacy in relationships, so over-reliance on technology may reduce these meaningful interactions, making relationships feel more functional than emotional, which is why balancing convenience with real human gestures is important for maintaining strong and genuine connections.”

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director – Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, shared that smart homes are futuristic; however, they challenge human connection. “Technology should support life, not replace its essence. The goal should be to use smart systems to enhance comfort while still nurturing meaningful human connections,” she said.