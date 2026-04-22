Inside Rakesh Bedi’s Mumbai home: Dhurandhar-inspired meme board in personal ‘den’, Buddha-themed artwork

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has been making waves with his stint in Dhurandhar, where he played a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali, birthing a massive meme trend on social media. Amid the ongoing buzz, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited the actor’s Mumbai residence, providing glimpses of his personal space.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Farah arrived at his home with her cook and now an internet sensation, Dilip, who was dressed as Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari. The home tour begins with the entrance door adorned with showpieces, plants, and a nameplate.

Living space featuring Buddha-themed artwork

The entrance opens into the spacious living room, which stands out for its warm, lived-in charm. Wooden armchairs with tropical upholstery, two glass-top centre tables on either side, Buddha-themed artwork, leafy wallpaper, hanging plants, and large windows lend the room character. The décor balances traditional touches with modern minimalism.