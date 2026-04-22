Inside Rakesh Bedi’s Mumbai home: Dhurandhar-inspired meme board in personal ‘den’, Buddha-themed artwork

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Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has been making waves with his stint in Dhurandhar, where he played a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali, birthing a massive meme trend on social media. Amid the ongoing buzz, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited the actor’s Mumbai residence, providing glimpses of his personal space.
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Farah arrived at his home with her cook and now an internet sensation, Dilip, who was dressed as Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari. The home tour begins with the entrance door adorned with showpieces, plants, and a nameplate.
The entrance opens into the spacious living room, which stands out for its warm, lived-in charm. Wooden armchairs with tropical upholstery, two glass-top centre tables on either side, Buddha-themed artwork, leafy wallpaper, hanging plants, and large windows lend the room character. The décor balances traditional touches with modern minimalism.
The kitchen carries the same inviting feel, featuring wooden cabinetry and vintage-inspired details. A refrigerator covered with magnets collected from different countries, reflecting the family’s travels and memories over the years.
Another highlight is Bedi’s private “den” or chilling room, where one corner is lined from floor to ceiling with books. Portraits made by fans over the years decorate the walls, while a dedicated shelf displays the awards he has received throughout his long career.
The room also includes framed memorabilia and hilarious Dhurandhar references that celebrate his latest successful project.
According to Dr Murali Krishna, sentimental objects often become emotional anchors for people who have spent years in demanding professions. He explained that photographs, souvenirs and keepsakes can help create a sense of stability by reminding individuals of their personal identity beyond work.
“The objects serve as silent sources of strength and sentimental value and emotional control for people, which help them create a space of comfort and belonging in their home,” he said.
Dr Krishna also explained that plants placed near entrances can have a calming psychological effect. He said they help create a gentle transition between the outside world and the home, offering a sense of peace, order, and emotional safety while symbolising growth and positivity in many cultures.
On the presence of Buddha statues in homes, the psychiatrist said many people associate them with mindfulness, compassion and inner balance. He noted that such symbols can create a peaceful atmosphere, encourage reflection and help reduce stress by serving as visual reminders to slow down in a busy life.
“Some people keep Buddha statues because they believe their existing cultural practices will bring them harmonious energy, together with positive energy from the statues. From a design perspective, they may help create a contemplative corner or peaceful atmosphere. In many homes, the benefit comes from the meaning and ritual elements which create peacefulness through their connection to the object,” Dr Krishna explained.