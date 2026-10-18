Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s home boasts warm interiors and a rooftop terrace with 360-degree views

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar recently offered a glimpse into their stylish home, which features contemporary design, warm tones and understated luxury. The couple welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan and her popular cook, Dilip, into their residence, giving viewers a peek inside their elegant abode.

From a striking entrance foyer to a rooftop terrace overlooking the skyline and ocean, the couple’s home blends comfort with understated elegance. A warm, neutral colour palette runs throughout the residence, complemented by polished marble flooring, wood panelling, clean-lined furniture and metallic accents that lend character and sophistication to the interiors.

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