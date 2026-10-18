Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s home boasts warm interiors and a rooftop terrace with 360-degree views

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Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar recently offered a glimpse into their stylish home, which features contemporary design, warm tones and understated luxury. The couple welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan and her popular cook, Dilip, into their residence, giving viewers a peek inside their elegant abode.
From a striking entrance foyer to a rooftop terrace overlooking the skyline and ocean, the couple’s home blends comfort with understated elegance. A warm, neutral colour palette runs throughout the residence, complemented by polished marble flooring, wood panelling, clean-lined furniture and metallic accents that lend character and sophistication to the interiors.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
A personalised entrance
The entrance foyer sets the tone for the rest of the home, with warm, wood-panelled walls and decorative trims framing a custom ‘Vaidya’s’ inscription that adds a personal touch to the space.
A geometric console table with a mirrored, criss-cross metal base sits against the wall, topped with a colourful textured-glass vase filled with pink flowers. Light marble flooring further brightens the compact yet elegant foyer.
The main living room
The spacious living room features beige marble floors and a false tray ceiling illuminated by warm cove lighting. Black track lights and a statement crystal chandelier add a luxe touch to the otherwise neutral setting.
The seating arrangement includes olive-green sofas paired with white swivel lounge chairs. A low oval coffee table sits on a textured rug, creating a cosy centre for the room. Floor-to-ceiling sheer and beige curtains allow natural light to filter through while maintaining the room’s muted aesthetic.
An open-plan space
The home follows an open-plan layout, seamlessly connecting the living and dining areas. A wall-mounted TV console occupies one section of the room, while the dining space features a dark wood table. Gold-framed glass partition doors add a subtle element of glamour while maintaining visual continuity between the spaces.
The dining nook is equally elegant, with a high-gloss black glass table surrounded by neutral upholstered chairs. Off-white panelled walls serve as a backdrop, with a large round gold clock becoming the focal point.
A gallery wall filled with memories
One of the more personal corners of the home is the gallery corridor. The bright hallway features a dedicated gallery wall displaying black-framed personal photographs. Gold-framed glass partitions and decorative geometric tile borders add visual interest without taking attention away from the pictures.
The kitchen sticks to the home’s understated aesthetic with matte taupe and beige cabinetry. Designed as a parallel galley kitchen, it features handleless cabinets, stone countertops and a black glass gas cooktop paired with a matching hood.
An integrated sink and a large sliding glass window bring functionality and natural light into the space, while the neutral palette keeps the kitchen looking clean and contemporary.
A balcony with a city view
The balcony offers a more relaxed setting. Black-and-white geometric tiles cover the floor, while glass safety railings open up views of the surrounding cityscape. A suspended two-seater swing with red cushions adds a pop of colour and creates a cosy spot to unwind.
The rooftop terrace is perhaps the most striking outdoor space in the residence, offering a 360-degree view of the city. The deck combines synthetic turf with stone-paved circular lounging areas, creating an informal space for relaxing or entertaining.
Glass perimeter railings keep the views unobstructed, offering an expansive panorama of the skyline and ocean. A white stone kitchenette counter with an integrated sink and cabinet storage also makes the terrace functional for hosting guests.
Divya Goel, Co-Founder, Curiosity Shop, explained the importance of materials such as wood, marble, brass, stone, and natural fabrics in creating a high-end aesthetic home. The expert emphasised that it is important to align textures and finishes.
“It’s less about using expensive materials everywhere and more about creating a dialogue between different textures and finishes. Marble can bring a sense of permanence, wood adds warmth, brass introduces richness, while stone, natural fabrics and rattan bring texture and depth. The richness ultimately comes from how these materials are layered and balanced,” Divya said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.