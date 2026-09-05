Inside Parul Gulati’s 4 BHK Mumbai duplex: Earthy interiors, cane accents, indoor swing

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Parul Gulati recently gave a tour of her newly bought 4 BHK duplex in Mumbai. The home tour video, featured in Archana Puran Singh’s vlog, shows the actor-businesswoman welcoming the family, along with her mother and her pet dog, Malik.
Popularly known as Malkin, Parul’s home is a study in contrasts. The entire duplex features rich wood alongside cane and rattan; sage green pairs with deep magenta; and traditional Indian design elements sit alongside contemporary furniture and appliances.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The main door is finished in a rich, medium-toned wood and features a central slatted metal insert. A custom nameplate bearing “Parul Gulati” is placed on the door, alongside a brass handle. Above the entrance hangs a woven rattan drum pendant, while an evil-eye charm adds a familiar personal touch.
The living room continues the home’s earthy aesthetic, with an L-shaped ribbed sectional in olive-sage green taking centre stage. A vertically panelled sage-green feature wall behind the sofa creates a monochromatic corner without making the space feel flat.
A dark wooden coffee table sits on a plush white shag rug. The table is styled simply with a woven basket and a vase of sunflowers, bringing in another natural element. A tall brass floor lamp with a beige fabric shade adds warmth, while a woven rattan pendant hangs above. Even the air-conditioning unit has been incorporated into the design and is enclosed within a wooden slatted frame.
One of the home’s most distinctive features is its indoor jhula (swing). A custom wooden hanging bench with a woven cane back is suspended from the ceiling with metallic chains and positioned over a patterned runner.
The swing sits within a transitional space dominated by dark wood. A floor-to-ceiling cabinet system combines closed storage with arched cane-webbing panels, while an integrated curved corner unit softens the otherwise structured cabinetry.
The dining room follows the same material palette. A solid dark-wood dining table is surrounded by a mix of seating, including cane-back upholstered chairs. The table has been styled with a neutral fabric runner, tall white pillar candles, wooden coasters, and a ceramic vase filled with red flowers. Above it hangs a long oval rattan chandelier.
The kitchen provides a sharper contemporary contrast to the home’s predominantly wood-heavy interiors. It features an L-shaped layout with glossy blue-grey cabinetry and black granite countertops. A glass gas cooktop sits below a black box-style chimney hood, while a dark patterned tile backsplash adds visual depth.
A large window fitted with a translucent roller shade brings in daylight, reflecting off the white polished floor tiles and balancing the darker cabinetry.
Elsewhere in the home, a second living area combines entertainment, work, and creative space. Polished marble flooring provides a distinctly different foundation, while a magenta velvet sofa introduces one of the home’s boldest colours.
Near the window is a whiteboard, suggesting that the room also functions as a workspace. A built-in wooden recessed display wall houses framed artwork, while a floating low media console keeps the room visually uncluttered. Twin woven basket pendant lights hang overhead. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors open onto an outdoor patio, connecting the indoor living space with the terrace.
The second bedroom has perhaps the most striking headboard. An oversized circular plaster artwork is set within a textured white recessed wall panel, turning the headboard into the room’s primary visual focal point.
The bed is accented with bright sunflower-print cushions. Matching dark-wood nightstands sit on either side, each topped with a lamp with a cream fabric shade. The result is a room that combines neutral architecture with small bursts of colour rather than relying on a heavily decorated palette.
The terrace is designed almost like another room. Pitched terracotta-tile roofs sit above dark wooden ceiling soffits, while beige stone wall cladding adds an earthy backdrop. A covered outdoor bar features a light-grey countertop and dark-wood base, accompanied by wooden bar stools. A translucent glass-encased support column adds a contemporary element.
Dark wood-plank floor tiles run across the open patio, while dark wood-framed glass doors connect the terrace to the interiors.
Kumar Varma, Founder-BeyondColor, shared the best way to balance soft tones with bold pops of colour without making the space feel visually cluttered. Varma explained that the balance comes from ensuring that colour is supported by texture and materiality, not just contrast.
“Soft palettes work best when they have depth and variation within them, allowing bold accents to feel integrated rather than overpowering,” he said.
“Materials such as authentic lime plasters naturally introduce tonal movement and texture, which helps soften stronger colours while still giving the space character. Instead of relying on too many competing shades, a restrained palette paired with layered surfaces creates a calmer visual rhythm,” Varma added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.