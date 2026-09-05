Inside Parul Gulati’s 4 BHK Mumbai duplex: Earthy interiors, cane accents, indoor swing

Parul Gulati recently gave a tour of her newly bought 4 BHK duplex in Mumbai. The home tour video, featured in Archana Puran Singh’s vlog, shows the actor-businesswoman welcoming the family, along with her mother and her pet dog, Malik.

Popularly known as Malkin, Parul’s home is a study in contrasts. The entire duplex features rich wood alongside cane and rattan; sage green pairs with deep magenta; and traditional Indian design elements sit alongside contemporary furniture and appliances.

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The main door is finished in a rich, medium-toned wood and features a central slatted metal insert. A custom nameplate bearing “Parul Gulati” is placed on the door, alongside a brass handle. Above the entrance hangs a woven rattan drum pendant, while an evil-eye charm adds a familiar personal touch.